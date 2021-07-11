School suspends three teachers for sexual misconduct

CHENNAI

11 July 2021 00:44 IST

Allegations surfaced on social media

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against three faculty members, a school affiliated to the CBSE in the city suspended them and has initiated an inquiry into the same.

Allegations against the school’s faculty members surfaced on social media last month after alumni from several city schools shared experiences online about sexual harassment and misconduct they faced from faculty members on campus. The allegations against the three faculty members — a physical education teacher, art teacher and physics teacher — were shared by alumni of the school on social media.

The school’s principal said that the management had taken cognizance of the allegations and that the suspension was a proactive measure taken keeping in mind student safety. “We have also initiated an inquiry into the same. The school has asked any student or alumni to reach us and have shared contact information about the committee that the school has set up as well,” the principal said.

Advertising

Advertising