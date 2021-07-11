Chennai

School suspends three teachers for sexual misconduct

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against three faculty members, a school affiliated to the CBSE in the city suspended them and has initiated an inquiry into the same.

Allegations against the school’s faculty members surfaced on social media last month after alumni from several city schools shared experiences online about sexual harassment and misconduct they faced from faculty members on campus. The allegations against the three faculty members — a physical education teacher, art teacher and physics teacher — were shared by alumni of the school on social media.

The school’s principal said that the management had taken cognizance of the allegations and that the suspension was a proactive measure taken keeping in mind student safety. “We have also initiated an inquiry into the same. The school has asked any student or alumni to reach us and have shared contact information about the committee that the school has set up as well,” the principal said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 12:49:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/school-suspends-three-teachers-for-misconduct/article35259588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY