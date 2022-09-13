School students in remote Jawadhu Hills to get free breakfast from Friday

Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian inspecting the under-construction kitchen centre in Arcot town. | Photo Credit: Special correspondent

ADVERTISEMENT

Free breakfast will be served to a total of 1,887 students of primary schools in 10 village panchayats in Jawadhu Hills from Friday.

The villages include Kannamalai, Kovilur, Namiyampattu, Melsilampadi, Kuthakarai, Palamarathur, Then Malai Athipattu and Veeranoor. Each tribal village has one primary school. “These villages are inaccessible and remote. However, we have made arrangements such that each child is covered under the initiative,” said P.A. Syed Sulaiman, Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam (Tiruvannamalai).

Of 18 blocks in Tiruvannamalai district, which has 46 primary panchayat schools, only Jamanamarathoor block has been shortlisted for the initiative in the first phase, mainly for its remote location and dense forest areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said local SHGs in these villages had been roped in for the purpose. One house in each village has been converted into a kitchen to make breakfast for these students every day. Raw materials will be dispatched to these villages once a week. Regular inspections and audits of food quality will be done by a team from the School Education Department. The breakfast should be served between 8 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. Among four districts - Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai - Vellore has the highest number of schools, at 48, covering 3,197 students in Vellore Corporation limits.