ADVERTISEMENT

School staff arrested under POCSO Act

January 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All Women Police, SRMC, has arrested an office assistant of a private school for allegedly possessing obscene video of a Class 10 girl on his mobile phone.

The accused who has been identified as Sasikumar alias Edwin, 21, of Thiruverkadu was arrested by police on a complaint received from the school principal. The complainant said that she had seen him talking with the Class 10 girl on the premises. On suspicion, he was interrogated by the school management and his mobile phone had a video of the girl.

The accused was booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act. He was remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US