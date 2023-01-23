School staff arrested under POCSO Act

January 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

All Women Police, SRMC, has arrested an office assistant of a private school for allegedly possessing obscene video of a Class 10 girl on his mobile phone.

The accused who has been identified as Sasikumar alias Edwin, 21, of Thiruverkadu was arrested by police on a complaint received from the school principal. The complainant said that she had seen him talking with the Class 10 girl on the premises. On suspicion, he was interrogated by the school management and his mobile phone had a video of the girl.

The accused was booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act. He was remanded to judicial custody.