School fees: High Court summons official

Advocate files plea alleging collection of excess amount

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the School Education Secretary to appear through video call on September 7 and explain the action taken against schools that had collected more than 40% of fees this year in violation of orders passed by the court on July 17.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh insisted on the appearance of the Secretary after expressing his displeasure over the School Education Department not having filed a proper report in the court on the action taken against schools which had flouted court orders.

He directed the Regional Director of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Chennai to inquire into similar complaints received against schools which follow CBSE syllabus and submit a report to the court within a week.

The interim orders were passed after advocate M. Purushothaman accused some educational trusts, which run a chain of schools, of having forced parents to pay 100% fees this current academic year unmindful of the COVID-19 situation.

One of the parents appeared in person during the virtual hearing and named a couple of schools in the city that had demanded and collected 100% fees. He alleged that the officials failed to take action despite the lodging of specific complaints.

While disposing of a batch of cases filed by various associations of private schools and colleges, the judge on July 17 directed them to collect only 40% of fees for now and demand the rest of the amount only after the institutions were allowed to reopen by the government.

Subsequently, the judge received complaints of some schools and colleges having flouted the court order. When he called for an explanation, the department merely said just one complaint had been received and did not respond thereafter.