School Education Minister says irregularities in CAG report indicates years of neglect by previous regime

April 26, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday that the irregularities exposed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) indicated several areas with regard to school education were neglected over the last 10 years during the AIADMK rule.

“From 2016 to 2021, there was a drop in enrollments in government schools, and the report indicated that over 3% of students went to private schools. Since we came into power, the enrollment has risen by 11 lakh in government schools, and as a government, we are actively encouraging students to study in government schools through various initiatives,” he said.

Speaking about the initiatives taken to better infrastructure in schools, the Minister said that under the recently launched Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme, the government was focusing on building new classrooms and bathrooms for government schools.

“Following 10 years of neglect during the previous regime, we are working on fast-tracking such initiatives, and it is our duty to give schools good infrastructure,” he said, stating that the requirements of schools would also be discussed in detail in the upcoming CEOs meeting in a few days.

Expressing concerns at what the CAG report said about the Rural Development Department, Mr. Poyyamozhi said that only 2.80 lakh houses had been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme in the State while 5.09 lakh houses had been sanctioned by the Union government.

“It is also very saddening that persons belonging to Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities who should have benefited from the scheme haven’t. These irregularities identified in the report from 2016 to 2021 are indicative of how a government should not function. As a government, in the last two years, we have shown how a government should function,” he said.