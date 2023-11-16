School Education Minister launches exposure visits for government school students

November 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched exposure visits for government school students in Chennai on Thursday.

Over 700 students from 24 Government Higher Secondary schools were taken for college visits in Chennai. In other districts, it will begin next week. As some colleges were conducting their semester exams, the visits were postponed to accommodate this, said an official from the Education Department.

According to a press release, this year the visits are planned for 1.9 lakh students across the State to 456 colleges.

This initiative was introduced last year in an effort to increase the students’ awareness on the various fields available for them to choose as a profession and also to create equal opportunity. “In many cases, the students might choose fields or colleges simply because their friends are going or proximity. These visits will allow the students to know and understand that other colleges too exist to pursue further studies,” said an official.

As a pilot project last year, 34,000 students visited 430 colleges across the State. At the colleges the students are shown around the campus and various departments by NSS volunteers.

“The students are very enthusiastic to apply and last year, we saw over 90% of them apply for further studies,” said an official.