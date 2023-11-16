HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Education Minister launches exposure visits for government school students

This initiative introduced last year is an effort to increase students’ awareness of various fields available for them to choose as a profession and to create equal opportunity

November 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched exposure visits for government school students in Chennai on Thursday.

Over 700 students from 24 Government Higher Secondary schools were taken for college visits in Chennai. In other districts, it will begin next week. As some colleges were conducting their semester exams, the visits were postponed to accommodate this, said an official from the Education Department.

According to a press release, this year the visits are planned for 1.9 lakh students across the State to 456 colleges.

This initiative was introduced last year in an effort to increase the students’ awareness on the various fields available for them to choose as a profession and also to create equal opportunity. “In many cases, the students might choose fields or colleges simply because their friends are going or proximity. These visits will allow the students to know and understand that other colleges too exist to pursue further studies,” said an official.

As a pilot project last year, 34,000 students visited 430 colleges across the State. At the colleges the students are shown around the campus and various departments by NSS volunteers.

“The students are very enthusiastic to apply and last year, we saw over 90% of them apply for further studies,” said an official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.