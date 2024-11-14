School Education Minister inaugurates basketball courts in Chennai

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated two basketball courts at Vidyodaya Schools on Thursday.

Set up at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh, the basketball courts were funded by Ganapathi Sankaran, in memory of his wife Latha Ganapathi, an alumnus of Vidyodaya Schools (1973 batch). Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of Vidyodaya Schools Jayanthi said, “The addition of these two FIBA-standard basketball courts, provides an opportunity for our students to gain all round development.”

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Minister also inspected a school in the Chief Minister’s constituency Kolathur. “Do everything passionately and keep distractions away at this stage. Focus on studies,” he said.

