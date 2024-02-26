School education helpline begins counselling students to pursue higher education

February 26, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Chennai

Apart from helping students cope with exam stress, the School Education Department’s helpline 14417 is now counselling the previous batch students to pursue higher education.

“We have been calling up students from the 2023 batch to lend a hand if they are not pursuing higher education. Most of them opted out of higher education due to lack of interest or unaffordability,” said Shilpi Shukla, operation head.

As many as 1,82,000 students from the 2023 batch are being asked about their higher education plans. “We are halfway done with the process, and the Collector will get involved for the students who are not interested in pursuing their education, and they will be given counselling,” she added.

Of the 38 districts in the State, about 14 districts have been covered, of which students from Tiruchi, Dindigul, and Krishnagiri were unable to afford higher education. “Most of their parents are daily wage labourers, and hence, they found it difficult. We then explain to them about the various schemes the State government is offering to take up college education,” Ms. Shukla said.

Apart from this, the helpline is also speaking with parents of disabled children regarding the care that they have been receiving. “The parents have been forthcoming and have discussed issues about therapists that visit their homes. In some cases, they have asked that they visit more often. We also check to make sure that they receive their supply of sanitary napkins and diapers from the government,” Mr. Shukla added.

