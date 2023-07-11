School Education Department to reach out to students

July 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The School Education Department will now work on reaching out to students who did not take up or were unable to pass the public exams and supplementary exams and guide them.

The supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in June and ahead of it, the district-level officials had been asked to coordinate efforts to trace absentees and enable them to take up the exams. With the supplementary exams now over, an official said that schools had been asked to collate a list of students who either did not take the exams or clear it.

The Samagra Shiksha has called for a special School Management Committee (SMC) meeting on July 14 in all government and aided schools across the State. Schools have been asked to invite these students as well as their parents to the meeting.

In a circular, the department has said that the students can be spoken to about the courses they can take up according to their interest in skill development centres or technical institutes in the district as well as enrolment procedures for the same.

