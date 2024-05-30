GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School education department to conduct Aadhaar enrolment drive from June 6

Published - May 30, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department will be rolling out an Aadhaar enrolment programme in schools when they reopen on June 6. As Aadhaar cards are mandatory for bank accounts to avail of student welfare schemes, Samagra Shiksha has released the Standard Operating Procedures in this regard.

According to a press release issued by the department, as many as 770 Aadhaar enrolment equipment has been procured from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) for this purpose. This has been given to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), who will train Aadhaar entry officers to conduct the enrolment process.

The exercise will be conducted in four phases once the school reopens with the involvement of the Directorate of School Education Department, Directorate of Private Schools and Elementary Education.

Through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) platform the details regarding the Aadhaar will be given to the Directorate of School Education. The instructors should inform the principals regarding the pre-registration schedule and the enrolment equipment must be returned during the holidays. The principals have to take steps to inform the parents regarding the programme. They also have to ensure the Aadhaar renewal is done for the students who cross age six as biometrics aren’t taken for children below the age of five.

