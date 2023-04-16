School Education department to begin awareness drives for enrolment in government schools

April 16, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to increase student enrollments in government schools across the State, the School Education Department will kickstart awareness programmes on Monday.

The Commissionerate of School Education and the Department of Elementary Education, in a circular, have asked for schools where student enrollment in classes 1–3 is low to begin special initiatives for the upcoming 2023–24 academic year. These include panchayat union schools, primary schools, and middle schools functioning under the elementary education department.

The awareness initiatives, based on the theme ‘Let’s celebrate government schools’, will have one vehicle for every fifty schools in a district, which will be flagged off and tour the areas there.

In Chennai, the awareness vehicle will be flagged off from the Government Higher Secondary School in Kolathur by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speak to parents about various initiatives

According to the circular, teachers, Illam Thedi Kalvi Volunteers, and education department officials involved in the enrollment drive should speak to parents about various initiatives of the education department, including providing textbooks, learning initiatives such as the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, teachers, and the infrastructure that government schools are equipped with.

In schools where student strength and enrollment rates are low, the teachers there in particular have been asked to put in special effort into raising awareness and encouraging parents to enrol their children.

Every year, ahead of the upcoming academic year, teachers in government schools also carry out a door-to-door awareness programme, particularly in the neighbourhoods around the government schools, and encourage parents to admit children into primary classes.

Following the pandemic, the school education department saw an increase in enrollments in government schools, particularly in high and higher secondary classes.

