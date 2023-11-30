HamberMenu
School Education Department to appoint four persons to assist legal officer in legal matters

November 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that four persons will be appointed with funds from the Tamil Nadu State Parent Teachers Association (TNSPTA) to help the legal officer in handling court cases pending against the School Education Department.

Speaking at the general assembly meeting of the TNSPTA, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the department has many cases pending against it in court, and there is only one legal officer available to handle them. “Taking this into consideration, persons with nuanced knowledge of law will be hired on consolidated pay to help the officer,” the Minister said.

Among the 24 resolutions passed in the meeting was a resolution on school needs for children. They allotted funds and requested the department to appoint a person who would procure roundtable chairs to be used for reading by students of the government primary schools in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, they also requested funds to get chargeable amplifiers and mike sets for government high schools and government higher secondary schools for morning prayers and other events.

New members were also elected to the association at the event.

Director of School Education G. Arivoli, and members and representatives of the association from various districts, along with officials, were present at the event.

