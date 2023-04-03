HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Education Department survey to identify dropouts begins this month

Officers have been asked to ensure that no child is left out

April 03, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Officials have been asked to identify children among platform dwellers, families that live under the flyovers, and in slums and coastal areas.  (Photo used for representation purpose)

Officials have been asked to identify children among platform dwellers, families that live under the flyovers, and in slums and coastal areas.  (Photo used for representation purpose)

The Samagra Shiksha and the Department of Elementary Education will conduct door-to-door surveys this month to trace Out of School (OoSC) students across the State for the 2023-24 academic year.

Over the last academic year, the department conducted surveys in phases, to identify children, aged 6 to 18, who have not been enrolled or have dropped out of school. The survey is facilitated by a mobile application. 

In a circular, the department has said that the survey will begin this month and continue into May. Through the door-to-door survey, chief educational officers have been asked to ensure that no child is left out, and that this includes children with disabilities and children of migrant labourers. In each district, heads of schools, teachers, anganwadi workers, NGOs, school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers are expected to be a part of the survey. 

The group has also been asked to identify children out of school among platform dwellers, families that live under the flyovers, and in slums and coastal areas. Apart from that, the officials have been asked to work in coordination with other departments when they identify child labourers. 

The department has also asked schools to ensure the transition of students from their current class to the next class.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.