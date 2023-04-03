School Education Department survey to identify dropouts begins this month

April 03, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Samagra Shiksha and the Department of Elementary Education will conduct door-to-door surveys this month to trace Out of School (OoSC) students across the State for the 2023-24 academic year.

Over the last academic year, the department conducted surveys in phases, to identify children, aged 6 to 18, who have not been enrolled or have dropped out of school. The survey is facilitated by a mobile application.

In a circular, the department has said that the survey will begin this month and continue into May. Through the door-to-door survey, chief educational officers have been asked to ensure that no child is left out, and that this includes children with disabilities and children of migrant labourers. In each district, heads of schools, teachers, anganwadi workers, NGOs, school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers are expected to be a part of the survey.

The group has also been asked to identify children out of school among platform dwellers, families that live under the flyovers, and in slums and coastal areas. Apart from that, the officials have been asked to work in coordination with other departments when they identify child labourers.

The department has also asked schools to ensure the transition of students from their current class to the next class.