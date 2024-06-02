School Education Department signs MoU with Postal Department to open 37 lakh savings bank accounts for govt. students

The School Education Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Postal Department to open over 37 lakh savings accounts for students of Classes III to XII in government and government-aided schools. The process will begin once the schools reopen on June 10.

The move is aimed at ensuring the smooth transition for students to avail of the State’s welfare schemes while pursuing higher education. “Under schemes such as the Pudhumai Penn or Tamil Puthalvan, they would require a bank account to receive the benefits and instead of having to run around in the last minute to set up a bank account, this would make it easier,” said a senior official from the department.

Under the schemes, students who have studied from Class VI to XII in government schools will be provided ₹1,000 a month to purchase books and other items.

The department has already mapped the nearest postal office to the schools. “When it is the postal office which is present in any corner of Tamil Nadu, students can transfer or use it in any part of the State. Further, these zero balance bank accounts can remain idle and will not be closed,” the official added.

The details will be collated from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) by the school principals and the administrator, which would be shared with the Postal Department to open bank accounts for the student.

While the schools do take financial literacy classes for the students yearly twice, these would now be strengthened as the students can make the learnings in reality. “These classes will now be made robust for students to gain a better understanding,” the official said.