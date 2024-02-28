School Education Department ropes in teachers, officials to increase enrolment through rallies and campaigns

February 28, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Chennai

In a bid to increase enrolment in government schools across the State, the School Education Department has issued instructions to teachers to improve admissions from March 1.

The principals were requested to highlight the various welfare schemes that are provided to the children. The teachers could use leaflets, awareness rallies to talk about admissions using slogans.

Further, they also directed the School Management Committees (SMC) to canvas and speak to parents about enrolling their children in schools.

