School Education Department lodges complaint on sale of student data

March 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The School Education Department has lodged a complaint with Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal following reports of personal data of schoolchildren being sold to third parties for a price.

In a complaint, K. Punniyakodi, District Educational Officer who is administrative officer in-charge of Samagra Shiksha, said serious offence had come to their attention recently after two television news channels had broadcast reports.

“We have reason to believe that an individual is selling the personal data of schoolchildren, including their names and phone numbers, to third parties for a price. This individual is reportedly sharing the contact details of students from 20 districts upon receiving payment through online transactions,” the complaint said.

This act of illegal sale of personal data not only violates the privacy of students but puts their safety and security at risk. The School Education Department urged the police to take action against the individual and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Following the receipt of the complaint, Mr. Jiwal forwarded it to the Cyber Crime Wing and ordered a thorough investigation, said sources.

