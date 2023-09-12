ADVERTISEMENT

School Education Department issues safety directives ahead of monsoon

September 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

School authorities told to stay alert and ensure that children do not go near the ponds or tanks in the area to play; electrical connections to be checked

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued directives to be followed by all schools across the State for the safety of students. 

School Education Director G. Arivoli, in a circular, has asked all district-level officials and heads of schools to remain vigilant during the rainy season. On days where schools are shut due to rains, schools had been asked to instruct parents not to allow children to go to ponds or tanks in the area to play, and to warn children if they stay near the sea. 

Heads of schools have been asked to check the infrastructure on campus, including compound walls, classrooms, and bathrooms, especially if there is damage due to the rain. Electrical connections should be checked, and all buildings on campus should be inspected for any structural stability. 

To prevent dengue and other diseases, schools have been instructed to create awareness among students about safety measures to be taken, and immediately take students to the nearest hospitals or primary health centres if they have symptoms. Rainwater stagnation, both in and around the campus as well as around the homes of students, should be addressed. 

