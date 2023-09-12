HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

School Education Department issues safety directives ahead of monsoon

School authorities told to stay alert and ensure that children do not go near the ponds or tanks in the area to play; electrical connections to be checked

September 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued directives to be followed by all schools across the State for the safety of students. 

School Education Director G. Arivoli, in a circular, has asked all district-level officials and heads of schools to remain vigilant during the rainy season. On days where schools are shut due to rains, schools had been asked to instruct parents not to allow children to go to ponds or tanks in the area to play, and to warn children if they stay near the sea. 

Heads of schools have been asked to check the infrastructure on campus, including compound walls, classrooms, and bathrooms, especially if there is damage due to the rain. Electrical connections should be checked, and all buildings on campus should be inspected for any structural stability. 

To prevent dengue and other diseases, schools have been instructed to create awareness among students about safety measures to be taken, and immediately take students to the nearest hospitals or primary health centres if they have symptoms. Rainwater stagnation, both in and around the campus as well as around the homes of students, should be addressed. 

Related Topics

Chennai / school / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.