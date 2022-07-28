School Education Department issues advisory, calls for action

July 28, 2022 23:57 IST

It follows resolutions passed by SCPCR in May on conduct of students

Following resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) with regard to behaviour and conduct of students, interventions and disciplinary action, the School Education Department (SED) has issued an advisory calling for action to be taken.

The resolutions were passed by the SCPCR at their monthly meeting in May. The School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha had instructed the directors of matriculation schools and elementary education, and the Commissioner of School Education to take action.

The SCPCR had recommended that teachers take the guidance of the counsellors and engage with the students when they are reprimanded for the first time. It had given a list of disciplinary action to be taken if students repeat their mistakes for the second or third time. This includes getting the students to learn and write five Thirukkural couplets, making them learn and recite two moral stories, read and share five news items for a week in the class, and have them take up responsibility by being made the class monitor.

Students have also been asked to learn about important historical leaders, make charts for awareness about Childline 1098, and participate in maintaining vegetable and herb gardens in the school.

Specific mistakes that were identified were: students travelling on footboards on public transport, causing a nuisance in public places, disrespecting teachers, physically assaulting other students, smoking, consuming drugs, defacing school property, and discriminating against other students based on caste, economic status and religion. Students are also to be given the opportunity to submit a written explanation for their behaviour.

If they are reprimanded for the fourth time, schools have been asked to call a Child Well being and Protection Officer (CWPO) from the nearby station to interact with the students and motivate them. If a student’s misbehaviour continues, Schools Heads, in consultation with the School Management Committee, can transfer the student to a nearby government school since a change in environment might benefit the student, it said. Parents have been asked to take responsibility if a student damages school property.

Learning assessment For children encountering difficulties in learning, a learning assessment has to be done, the SCPCR has said. If the assessment indicates the student does have a learning disability, schools should refer them to early intervention centres in their respective districts.

Counsellors have also been asked to work with teachers and reach out to students needing guidance.