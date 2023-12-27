School Education Department forms monitoring committee to address infrastructure needs

December 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Chennai

The School Education Department has decided to set up a State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Tuesday to address the requirements of the schools.

According to a government order, the School Management Committee (SMC) had submitted a report seeking infrastructural requirements of each school. Through the TNSED Parent app it was found that about 61% of the needs were infrastructural. Hence to address this the SLMC is set up with the Chief Secretary to Government being the Chairman of the panel.

Since, the SMCs were reconstituted in 2022, over three lakh needs were registered from 33,550 schools. The highest number of SMC meetings were conducted in primary schools at 21,904.

Through this, the SLMC will review and resolve requirements that are raised by the SMC in categories such as infrastructure, teaching-learning, enrolment and retention, and school management.