School education department accepts 12 demands of TETO-JAC

Published - September 09, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has agreed to accept about 12 of the demands presented by Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC).

According to a press release, TETO-JAC had put forth 31 demands to the department and had also held protests. In August they had announced a State-wide protest on September 10 in districts and a three-day protest from September 29 in Chennai. In an effort to prevent these upcoming protests, the department said to have agreed to a few of the demands.

The department had appointed 6,000 administrators in middle schools in the State to take care of the data entry work in the Education Management Information Center. Previously, teachers looked after it. They had to take care of entry of attendance, certificates and other works took up teaching time. These instructors would now be responsible for the nearby primary schools too.

Some other demands also include the assessments for the Ennum Ezhuthum, which can now be done once a week instead of daily. While teachers will not be called as facilitators for various trainings, others who are interested in the events will be employed.

They also agreed to not take disciplinary measures against the teachers who participated in the JACTO-GEO protest held in 2019. They also accepted that School Management Committee meetings can be held as needed, not required to be held once a month.

