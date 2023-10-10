ADVERTISEMENT

School dropout poses as IAS officer, arrested for threatening a film director 

October 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man from Villupuram who fraudulently claimed to be an IAS officer and threatened a film director to give jobs to two persons known to him.

The police said V. Senthil, 40, a film director living in Kannadasan Nagar, Royapuram, received a call on Friday on his mobile phone from an “IAS officer”. The caller told him that he would be sending two persons and both should get jobs in the film industry. He threatened that otherwise he would not spare him. Following Senthil’s complaint, Royapuram Police registered a case and on investigation, arrested the suspect who has been identified as K. Senthilnathan. Four mobile phones were seized from him.

Further investigation revealed that Senthilnathan was a school dropout and was singing bhajans in temples in Villupuram district.

