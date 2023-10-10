HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School dropout poses as IAS officer, arrested for threatening a film director 

October 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man from Villupuram who fraudulently claimed to be an IAS officer and threatened a film director to give jobs to two persons known to him.

The police said V. Senthil, 40, a film director living in Kannadasan Nagar, Royapuram, received a call on Friday on his mobile phone from an “IAS officer”. The caller told him that he would be sending two persons and both should get jobs in the film industry. He threatened that otherwise he would not spare him. Following Senthil’s complaint, Royapuram Police registered a case and on investigation, arrested the suspect who has been identified as K. Senthilnathan. Four mobile phones were seized from him.

Further investigation revealed that Senthilnathan was a school dropout and was singing bhajans in temples in Villupuram district.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.