School correspondent arrested for sexual abuse in Thiruninravur

November 25, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested the correspondent of a private school in Thiruninravur in suburban Chennai after the parent of a girl lodged a complaint alleging he sexually abused her. The accused, identified as Vinoth, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a complaint was filed by the parent of a class 12 girl alleging the correspondent had sexually abused the girl after calling her for special classes. Based on the complaint, the Avadi all women police, filed a case and arrested the accused, who had allegedly gone into hiding. He was arrested under the POCSO Act, the officer said..

A group of parents of the school had also organised a protest on Wednesday condemning the alleged sexual abuse.