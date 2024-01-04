GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School boy injured during shooting training in Mudichur 

January 04, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy was injured at a rifle club in Mudichur near Tambaram while he was participating in a training programme on Thursday. 

Police sources said the Chengalpattu Rifle Club is located at Laxmi Nagar in Mudichur and it has more than 40 members. The club conducts regular training programmes for students who aspire to participate in competitions. 

On Thursday morning, Siddharth, the 13-year-old boy from Mudichur, was undergoing training. His father had also accompanied him to the venue. An aluminium bullet hit the railing and bounced back, injuring the boy. He was taken to a private hospital in Chrompet where he has been admitted in the intensive care unit for treatment, said police sources. 

Peerkankaranai Police registered a case and further investigation is on.

