ADVERTISEMENT

School admissions expo for students from per-KG to Class XI to be held on March 4 and 5

March 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Horizon, a school admission expo for students from per-KG to Class XI, will be held on March 4 and 5.

The expo will take place at two locations – Kailash Gardens, opposite Aavin, next to Baashyaam Pinnacle Crest, Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and Vijay Shreemahal, P1/1, 3 rd Avenue, ICF South Colony, Anna Nagar – from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The expo will give parents an opportunity to find the most suitable option with regard to admissions for their children. Visitors are encouraged to bring their children along for a better understanding of the options available. For children, there will also be a range of activities such as mini-golf, soft archery and mirror cars.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Horizon at Sholinganallur is presented by Casagrand International School and powered by Hindustan International School. In Anna Nagar, the expo is presented by Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Magappair, and powered by The Pupil.

For further queries, parents can contact 9962226550, 9003077030 or 9094041021. To register, scan the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US