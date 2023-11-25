Scattered rains will continue over T.N. for the next few days

November 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Scattered rains will continue over Tamil Nadu under the influence of wind discontinuity and strong easterlies till the month-end.

While the State would experience wet weather for the next few days, it may not experience widespread, intense rainfall. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the rain gauge in Adyar zone received a heavy rainfall of 8 cm, the highest amount of rain received in the State for the day.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the next weather system brewing in the south Andaman sea. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday. It is expected to grow into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the system in Arabian sea led to changes in wind flow direction and would trigger intermittent rains till the month-end. The weather system brewing in the south Andaman sea showed variations and the rainfall over Tamil Nadu region would depend on various factors, including its movement and strength.

On Saturday, places such as Ramanathapuram, Valparai, Puducherry, Yercaud and Chennai Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received light rains till 6 p.m. The State has so far received an overall seasonal rainfall of 29.3 cm of rainfall, which is short by 11% than its usual share during Northeast monsoon since October 1.

The Meteorological department has predicted Chennai would receive light to moderate rains in some areas till Monday.