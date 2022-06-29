Scattered rainfall may continue over the State this week

Chennai experienced its wettest June of this decade

Chennai experienced its wettest June of this decade

Some parts of the State and Puducherry may continue to receive scattered rainfall till July 3. The Meteorological department forecasts that the rainfall is likely to be heavy in a few districts, particularly along the western ghats on Thursday.

Scattered rainfall would mean that around 50% of the weather stations in a region would have chances of showers. Officials of the Meteorological department said a few places in interior parts of the State may experience rainfall of light to moderate intensity through the week. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also possible over the State, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Thursday, one or two places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The changes in westerlies’ wind speed or velocity convergence would trigger such rainfall over the State, officials said.

Chennai too may receive thunderstorms with light or moderate rain in some areas till Friday. The maximum temperature may be around 36 degree Celsius in the city.

Some of the weather stations in the State, including Coonoor, Kodaikanal, West Tambaram and Nandanam in Chennai received light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius, which was close to normal. However, no rainfall was registered.

Officials noted that Chennai experienced its wettest June of the decade. While Nungambakkam had recorded nearly 16.4 cm of rainfall as on Wednesday, Meenambakkam had received 16.5 cm and beat the previous record of 14.1 cm received in Chennai during June 1996.

On an average, the city gets 5.5 cm of rains in June and the mean number of rainy days is only four. The changes in westerly winds during Southwest monsoon brings rain to the city in June. A weather system too triggered rainfall this season.

The recent rain spell has also pushed the State’s seasonal rainfall to surplus this month. Tamil Nadu has received a rainfall of 7.7 cm, which is nearly 58% in excess of its seasonal average since June 1, according to the Meteorological department.