Scattered rain to continue in Tamil Nadu till the weekend, says IMD

Cyclone Asani brings maximum temperature below the average in several districts

Cyclone Asani brings maximum temperature below the average in several districts

Many places across Tamil Nadu experienced cool and monsoon-like weather for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rain over the State and Puducherry till May 15.

Cyclone Asani, which remained close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, brought the maximum temperature below the average in several districts, especially in north Tamil Nadu. Vellore recorded a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5.6 degrees Celsius lower than its normal. Many other districts, including Dharmapuri, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchi, and Puducherry, experienced a cool day with a sharp dip in temperature.

The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius respectively, 3-4 degrees Celsius lower than the usual. Rain gauges in and around the city, including Nungambakkam, Villivakkam, Pallikaranai and Taramani, recorded rain of up to 1 cm until 5.30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to IMD, Cyclone Asani is likely to move north-northeastwards along the Andhra Pradesh coast and emerge into the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning. It is likely to weaken into a depression.

IMD officials said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain might continue till the weekend at a few places in the State and Puducherry. Chennai and suburbs, too, may have a respite from searing heat with cloudy sky and thunderstorms with light rain in some areas. The city may record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Rain deficit in the city this summer has dropped considerably, thanks to Cyclone Asani. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the moisture mopped up by the remnants of the weather system and the return of the westerlies might influence thunderstorms over the State.

Pre-monsoon rain that skipped northern parts of the State has covered the region in the past two days. Chennai district’s rain deficit this summer has dropped to 40%. It has recorded nearly 2.2 cm of rain since March 1 against the average of 3.6 cm, he said.