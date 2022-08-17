Scattered rain predicted for two more days in a few parts of Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

Scattered rains over a few parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to continue for two more days. There are chances for isolated heavy rainfall in nearly 14 districts on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A lower level cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu would influence the scattered light to moderate rains in a few places till Friday. Rains may decrease from August 20 and be restricted to one or two places over the State.

Officials said while rains of light to moderate intensity are likely to cover 26% to 50% of the weather stations, there are possibilities of heavy rain in one or two places in 14 districts, including those along the Western Ghats and interior districts like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli and Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Chennai and its neighbourhood may get a respite from warm weather as thunderstorms are predicted till Friday. In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Thandarampettai and Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district recorded 4 cm of rainfall, which was the day’s highest quantity received in the State. Many weather stations in and around Chennai, including Poonamallee (3 cm); Chembarambakkam, Korattur and Meenambakkam (2 cm), received thunderstorms with light rain.

On Wednesday, the automatic rain gauges in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m.

The increase in the day temperature that led to convective clouds and the weather system aided in the scattered rainfall activity. Much of the action may shift from the State once the low pressure forms over the Bay of Bengal and subdued weather may return, said IMD officials.

This southwest monsoon has showered excess rains over many districts in the State. Tamil Nadu has recorded an overall rainfall of 28.4 cm, which is 73% more than its seasonal average since June 1.

Theni, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Coimbatore are among those districts that have received more than 100% excess rainfall this season.