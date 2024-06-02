GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Scattered rain may bring respite from intense heat for north T.N. till June 5

RMC forecasts the maximum temperature to be near normal or slightly above average; heavy rain is likely to continue over 14 districts, including those along the Western Ghats, and north T.N.

Published - June 02, 2024 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of north Tamil Nadu may get a respite from oppressive heat as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal or slightly above average till June 5 in the State.

With conditions favourable for further progress of the Southwest Monsoon over more parts of the State by June 3 or June 4, the State may receive scattered rain with gusty winds at some places.

Heavy rain is likely to continue in 14 districts, including those along the Western Ghats, and north Tamil Nadu.

According to the RMC, there may be a dip in rainfall over the State on June 3 and June 4 and convective thunderstorms may pick up intensity on Wednesday. Northern districts, including Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai, may get heavy rain.

Wet weather will continue till June 7 and keep day temperature close to normal in the State. Chennai, which has been experiencing blistering heat over the past few days, may get light to moderate rain in some areas till Monday.

The month of June began with a hot day as the mercury level breached the 40-degrees mark in places such as Vellore and Meenambakkam. Tiruttani recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest temperature for the day in the State.

However, the RMC expects a decrease in the day temperature by 1 degrees Celsius to three degrees Celsius from Sunday.

Among other places in the State, Valparai received 4 cm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Saturday; Aruppukottai and Paiyur, 5 cm each; and Hosur, 3 cm.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a cyclonic circulation and trough influenced wet weather over Tamil Nadu. While rain would keep temperature under check, lack of cloud cover and a prolonged dry period may cause soaring temperatures to return this month. However, heatwave conditions may not prevail.

Weather experts noted that summer extended till June in places like Chennai and the normal temperature was 37.1 degrees Celsius. Y.E.A. Raj, former deputy director-general of meteorology, Chennai, said that this year, the summer heat was relatively mild in Chennai, with May recording less number of hot days.

