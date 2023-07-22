Scattered rain likely over north T.N. on July 24 and 25, says IMD

July 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of the State, particularly northern districts, may experience an increase in rainfall activity from July 24, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is bringing rain to neighbouring States, a fresh low-pressure area that is likely to form off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts around July 24 may influence the weather in parts of Tamil Nadu, the officials said.

On Sunday, heavy rain may be restricted to Western Ghats in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts. Scattered rain is likely over northern districts of the State and at one or two places in south Tamil Nadu on July 24 and July 25.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, IMD’s Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the presence of moisture in the atmosphere may prevent the rise in temperature in the coming days. Thunderstorms may reduce at a few places in the State between July 26 and July 28.

On Saturday, some places like Valparai (2 cm) recorded light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Tiruvallur recorded 1 cm rain between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. The weather stations in places like Meenambakkam and Ennore port, Vellore and Coonoor registered traces of rainfall. Madurai airport recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius, the highest for the day in the State.

Mr. Kannan said overcast sky brought down the temperature levels below normal in Chennai with 34.4 degrees Celsius. Chennai has chances for light rain with thunderstorms in some areas, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

On Southwest monsoon, he said the State had recorded an overall rainfall of 10.3 cm so far, which is considered normal seasonal rain since June 1. Though some districts had deficit rain, the season was not over and a few more spells of rain in the coming months could make up for the deficit.

