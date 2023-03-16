Scattered light to moderate rain likely in interior and western ghats districts this week

March 16, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Thunderstorm activity may occur over the interior and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu this week. Many coastal parts may continue to record close to normal temperature.

A trough running from north interior Tamil Nadu to Konkan across interior Karnataka may trigger scattered rain as it interacts with the steady flow of easterlies. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain, with isolated thunderstorms, over parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly between Friday and Sunday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature stayed close to normal at several weather stations. Tiruttani, Adiramapattinam, Karaikal, Vellore and the Madurai airport recorded a slightly below normal temperature. Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Karur Paramathi and Tirupattur with 37 degrees Celsius in the State.

The weather stations in Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius respectively, which is normal for the season.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said there was less possibility for thunderstorm activity in the coastal areas. The trough and rain activity may keep the temperature under check in various parts of the State.

The steady flow of easterlies or northeasterlies in the lower troposphere would also prevent the temperature rising quicker during the day in the coastal parts like Chennai. More heat is usually felt in the interior areas owing to calm winds, he said.

There may be a decrease in the rainfall activity from next week. The State’s summer rainfall remains largely deficit at 89% so far as many districts experienced dry weather. The meteorological department has forecast Chennai to have partly cloudy sky and record a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius till Friday.