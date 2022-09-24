SCARF’s dementia care centre celebrates first anniversary

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 22:01 IST

R. Thara, co-founder and vice-chairperson of SCARF, addressing the gathering at the first anniversary of the organsation, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The prevalence of dementia in India is almost 3% and we are making this diagnosis even in people younger than 60,” said Sridhar Vaitheeswaran, consultant psychiatrist, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF).

He said September was World Alzheimer month and this year’s theme is “Know dementia, know Alzheimers” at the first anniversary celebrations of SCARF’s T.S. Santhanam Centre For Elderly Care at Solaiyur. This centre caters exclusively to persons with dementia.

Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nath said the social welfare department was planning to start specialised centres for elderly health.

Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam stressed on the need to educate the public about early symptoms of dementia. R. Thara, co-founder and vice-chairperson of SCARF, spoke.

