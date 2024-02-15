GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCARF’s 40th year celebration on February 17

February 15, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Patel, Paul Farmer Professor and Chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, will deliver an oration, ‘How can civil society transform India?’, at the 40th anniversary celebration of the SCARF (Schizophrenia Research Foundation), to be held on February 17.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. at Music Academy.

The other speakers are Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, V. Mohan, founder, Dr. Mohan Diabetes Specialities, and Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA.

