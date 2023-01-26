ADVERTISEMENT

SCARF India to organise film festival tomorrow

January 26, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th edition of “Frame of Mind”, a film festival organised by the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India), that focuses on mental health and aims at raising awareness and dispelling misconceptions about mental health will be held on January 27 at The Music Academy Mini Hall.

As part of the competitive section of the event this year, over 50 entries were received based on the themes “Physical health and mental wellness” and “Relationships and mental wellness”.

A press release said 13 shortlisted entries will be screened during the festival from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the jury will announce the winners at 6 p.m. Film director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi will give away the prizes. 

A panel discussion on mental health challenges and ways of coping, with the web series paper rocket as the backdrop will take place. For details, visit www.scarfindia.org or call 9444027388/9677116059. 

