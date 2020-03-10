SCARF fellowships

CHENNAI

10 March 2020 01:39 IST

Schizophrenia Research Foundation and Sangath is inviting applications for “ESSENCE Senior Fellowships” in mental health reporting. Working journalists with over five years of experience can apply for the fellowship that is for a duration of 12 months. It comes with a fellowship honorarium amount of ₹50,000 per fellow. Those interested, can contact R. Mangala on 94440 27388 or email : mangala@scarfindia.org. For more details, visit www.sangath.in, www.scarfindia.org.

Advertising

Advertising