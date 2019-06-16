Chennai

SC stays order in favour of colleges

The Supreme Court has stayed the operation of an order passed by a Division Bench of the High Court on May 22 and restored a direction issued by a single judge of the court to Anna University on May 10 to disaffiliate the Arignar Anna Institute of Engineering and Technology as well as the Arignar Anna Institute of Management Studies and Computer Applications in Sriperumbudur.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi granted the interim stay on an appeal preferred by Maximus ARC Limited, the firm engaged by the Bank of India to recover loan dues from the colleges. The stay also leads to restoring an order passed by the single judg, restraining the colleges from admitting students from 2019-20.

