SC orders status quo on appointment of principals

The Supreme Court has passed an interim order restraining former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court N. Paul Vasanthakumar from proceeding with the constitution of a selection committee to appoint principals of constituent colleges administered by Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hrishikesh Roy ordered maintenance of status quo till the next date of hearing of an appeal preferred by the college principal N. Shettu and directed the Supreme Court Registry to issue notices, returnable by six weeks, to all respondents in the case.

A single judge of the Madras High Court in April found fault with the procedure followed for selection of principals for constituent colleges by the previous office-bearers and directed retired High Court judge P. Shanmugam, who had been appointed as Interim Administrator of the Trust, to lodge a police complaint if necessary.

New selection panel

When the verdict was taken on appeal, a Division Bench of the High Court confirmed the single judge’s order last month and had requested Vasanthakumar to constitute a fresh selection committee for the appointment of principals.

It was this verdict that had been taken on appeal now to the Supreme Court.