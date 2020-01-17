SBI’s iconic white building on Anna Salai turns 100

The State Bank of India’s iconic white building on Anna Salai recently turned 100.

Motorists cannot miss the building that has become one of the landmarks on the arterial road.

Built in the Palladian style of architecture associated with Europe, the heritage structure was opened on January 8, 1920.

It was then known as Mount Road branch of Bank of Madras. After 1921, the three presidency banks were merged and called the Imperial Bank of India, said sources in SBI.

Recent makeover

Spread over 22,000 sq.ft., the single-storeyed building continued to serve customers after the formation of SBI on July 1, 1955. It now has a customer base of nearly 20,000 and has passed the ₹1,000-crore mark in business as on December 2019.

The building was recently renovated to add modern facilities and better interiors. However, no structural changes were made, sources said. Besides 1,231 lockers, it also has a dedicated e-corner with an electronic cheque deposit machine and a recycler.

The branch’s long standing customer, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, was felicitated at the centenary celebrations held recently.

SBI’s chairman Rajnish Kumar and the bank’s chief general manager, Chennai circle, Vinay M. Tonse participated.