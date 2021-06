Chennai

16 June 2021 23:57 IST

SBI is offering restructuring of loans to its eligible p-segment borrowers for loans availed under home loans, xpress credit, education loans and auto loans.

Eligible borrowers may access the following link - https://covid19restruct.sbi.co.in:8443/EMIRestruct/EMI_CustomerLogin.jsp and opt for restructuring (under resolution framework 2.00).

