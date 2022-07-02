Chennai

SBI gives ₹2 crore to iTNT Foundation

As part of a collaboration with the State government, the State Bank of India (SBI) has handed over a cheque for ₹2 crore as contribution for iTNT Foundation, which was set up to incubate start-up innovation programme in association with the Anna University, according to a press release.

T.M. Thangaraj, Minister for IT, and Neeraj Mittal, principal secretary, IT Department, received the cheque from R. Radhakrishna and Debasish Mishra of the SBI. 


