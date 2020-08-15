ChennaiCHENNAI 15 August 2020 00:35 IST
SBI donates ventilators
The State Bank of India, Chennai Circle, donated four ventilators to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for COVID 19 treatment.
A press release said this was made possible with the contributions from SBI Foundation and STREEDHAN (Ladies of SBI Family).
The ventilators were handed over by Shirley Thomas, General Manager, NW-1, to Dr. Balaraman, Medical Superintendent of KMC, in the presence of A.G.K. Sathya Prakash, Deputy General Manager, A.O. Chennai North.
