Chennai

SBI donates ventilators

The State Bank of India, Chennai Circle, donated four ventilators to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for COVID 19 treatment.

A press release said this was made possible with the contributions from SBI Foundation and STREEDHAN (Ladies of SBI Family).

The ventilators were handed over by Shirley Thomas, General Manager, NW-1, to Dr. Balaraman, Medical Superintendent of KMC, in the presence of A.G.K. Sathya Prakash, Deputy General Manager, A.O. Chennai North.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 12:37:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/sbi-donates-ventilators/article32359922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story