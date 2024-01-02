GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI donates ₹79 lakh to Sankara Nethralaya for medical equipment

January 02, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the State Bank of India handing over the cheque to the Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation.

Representatives of the State Bank of India handing over the cheque to the Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Bank of India (SBI), Chennai Circle, recently donated ₹79 lakh to Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation to procure medical equipment for eye care.

Under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, SBI donated the amount to obtain a Carl Zeiss Clarus 700 Ultra widefield Fundus Camera with FFA to capture images of the inner parts of the eye, including retina, optic disc, macula, and posterior pole.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, SBI, handed over the cheque to T.S. Surendran, chairman, Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation, and K. Narayanan, treasurer, Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation.

