SB-CID Special Sub-inspector transferred following clash in Tiruporur

Chennai

15 July 2020 00:09 IST

A Special Sub-inspector attached to Special Branch-CID, who was posted in Tiruporur, was transferred to the district police on Tuesday.

According to sources, the action was taken as he failed to provide details about the clash, between DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman Imayam G Kumar, in advance.

The Chengalpattu police have arrested 15 persons, including the MLA, in connection with the clash.

