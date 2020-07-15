Chennai

SB-CID Special Sub-inspector transferred following clash in Tiruporur

A Special Sub-inspector attached to Special Branch-CID, who was posted in Tiruporur, was transferred to the district police on Tuesday.

According to sources, the action was taken as he failed to provide details about the clash, between DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman Imayam G Kumar, in advance.

The Chengalpattu police have arrested 15 persons, including the MLA, in connection with the clash.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 12:09:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/sb-cid-special-sub-inspector-transferred-following-clash-in-tiruporur/article32084454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY