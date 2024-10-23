ADVERTISEMENT

Saxon Science Liaison Office India inaugurated in Chennai to boost Indo-german collaboration 

Published - October 23, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Kumar Jayant, IAS., Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Professor Ursula Staudinger, Rector, Dresden University of Technology and Deputy Consul General, Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany at the opening of Saxon Science Liaison Office in India, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

The Saxon Science Liaison Office India was opened at Prestige Palladium Bayan on Greams Road in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ursula Staudinger, Rector of TU-Dresden shared that the Saxon Science Liaison Office India will facilitate networking and collaborations across universities and research institutions in both the State of Saxon and Tamil Nadu, benefitting both students and faculty. She further emphasised that its role would also support connections with start-ups and companies.

Frank Denner, Deputy Consul General, spoke on the potential collaboration between Saxony and Tamil Nadu, aiming to build bridges of knowledge, collaboration and shared goals between the research institutions and universities. Kumar Jayant, IAS., Additional Chief Secretary to Government, stressed on the importance of introducing German language initiatives at a basic-level in Tamil Nadu’s colleges due to rising student interest.

